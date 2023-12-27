Ebonyi South rerun: APC zones out Minister’s brother

The All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State has zoned the Ebonyi South Senatorial District’s ticket to Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the party ahead of the primaries for the election scheduled for February 3, 2024.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the date for the rerun election over the weekend.

The statement announcing the zoning of the ticket for Ebonyi South Senatorial District was signed by the Chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and other members of the State Working Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the seat was recently declared vacant by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after its former occupier, Chief David Umahi, resigned to become the Minister of Works.

This decision by the party is a threat to the ambition of Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, who recently declared interest to contest the rerun.

David and Austin, who served as the Director-General of the party’s campaign committee in the last general election, are from Ohaozara LGA.

The party, in the statement, said it was threading the path of equity and justice with the zoning of the senatorial district’s ticket to Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

It said: “Nature abhors vacuum, hence the need to fill the vacant position of the district.

“The APC Leader in Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru, has exemplified leadership embodied in equity and justice and such was worthy of emulation.”

The statement stated that with the current distribution of political positions in the district, only Onicha LGA has no exalted political position of honour.

It added: “Afikpo North LGA produced the Deputy Governor and a House of Representatives member while Edda LGA produced the state party chairman.

“Ivo LGA has a House of Representatives member, Ohaozara LGA has a Minister, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and a Senior Special Assistant to the President,”

“Onicha LGA has none and in the spirit of equity and justice as propagated by the party’s leader, the vacant seat should be zoned to it.”

The party in the statement said that it was in total alignment with the state governor on the decision.

“The SWC is in tandem with our leader’s philosophy of ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence in all parts of the state,” the statement added.