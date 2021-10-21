Ebonyi shuts down as sit-at-home records total compliance

The sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the court appearance of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu recorded high compliance on Thursday in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

Private and public schools were under lock and key as students and teachers stayed at home.

The popular International Market in the capital city located on Tran-Sharan-Highway did not open as the entrance and exit gates were padlocked.

Commercial banks in the capital city did not open for business even as shops were also closed.

All the major roads in the city, including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga Road, Old Enugu Road, Mile 50 among others were largely deserted and almost empty with very minimal human and vehicular movements.

Parks, relaxation centres and eateries in the capital city were all shut.

Government offices were almost empty as only few workers came to work.

Entrance and exit gates of the state High Court were under lock and key.

All the filing stations in the state were also closed.

Residents had embarked on panic buying at the stations and markets.

Long queues were seen on Wednesday as motorists and Okada riders struggled to buy fuel at the stations preparatory to the expected closure of the stations on Thursday.

However, security agents were seen in groups in their Hilux vans patrolling the metropolis and outskirts of the town.