Ebonyi sets date to conduct LG election, unveils timetable

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) has fixed August 22, 2026, as the date for the conduct of local government elections across the state.

The commission also released the election timetable during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Speaking at the unveiling, the EBSIEC Chairman, Chief Patrick Enyi, assured that the commission would conduct free, fair, and credible polls in line with electoral laws and established guidelines.

Enyi said the commission’s vision was to sustain public confidence in EBSIEC’s role as an impartial umpire, both in the timing and conduct of elections.

“In achieving this, we have put in place robust mechanisms to ensure credibility of the electoral process.

“We have published a statutory notice of election, which came into effect on August 25, 2025.

“We have proactively drawn up a plan of action, scheduled activities, and a detailed timetable,” he said.

He explained that the stakeholder engagement was meant to unveil the election timetable, highlight scheduled activities, and provide a platform for interaction on potential challenges to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Highlights of the 2026 LG Election Timetable

Notice of election: August 25, 2025

Publication of guidelines/regulations: September 10, 2025

Collection of forms: November 14, 2025

Conduct of primaries/resolution of disputes: December 4, 2025 – February 3, 2026

Submission of forms/personal particulars of candidates: February 10–17, 2026

Publication of personal particulars of candidates: February 24, 2026

Last day for withdrawal/replacement of candidates: March 3, 2026

Final submission of nomination forms: March 9, 2026

Publication of final list of candidates: March 18, 2026

Commencement of campaigns: March 25, 2026

Deadline for submission of polling agents’ names: April 27, 2026

Publication of official voters’ register: June 5, 2026

Publication of notice of poll: June 23, 2026

End of campaigns: August 20, 2026

Election date: August 22, 2026

Enyi added that the commission would continue to engage political parties, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to ensure that the election process is seamless, credible, and reflective of the will of the people.