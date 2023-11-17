Ebonyi set to hold statewide sanitation exercise

The Ebonyi government has announced a statewide sanitation exercise – to be held towards the end of the month.

This is contained in a public service announcement, signed by Victor Chukwu, Commissioner for Environment, Friday in Abakaliki.

The statement indicated that the exercise would hold on Saturday, November 25, urging residents to take advantage of the cleanup exercise to clean their environments and surroundings.

According to the Commissioner, the exercise will last between the hours of 7 am and 10 am, and there will not be human and vehicular movements within the periods.

He, however, noted that only those on essential duties with valid means of identification would be allowed to move around.

ALSO READ:

Kalu affirms FG’s commitment to responsible AI use

FG reaffirms commitment to anti-money laundering campaign

Oyo CAN urges Christians to remain tolerant, law abiding

According to the statement: “Residents of the state are further reminded that a taskforce from the Ministry of Environment and security operatives will be on ground to arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders in line with the Ebonyi Environmental Sanitation Laws.”

The statement further reminded those visiting the state on the day of the exercise to take note and be careful not to fall victim to the environmental law as “ignorant of the law is no excuse.”