Ebonyi: Police want warring residents to obey buffer zone

The Ebonyi State Police Command has urged the two warring communities in the state, Amasiri and Osso-Edda, to obey the government’s buffer zone order on a disputed piece of land in their area.

The command’s Commissioner, CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, gave the warning at a meeting with the two communities on Friday in Abakaliki.

Uche-Anya decried the incessant maiming, killings of persons and arson among the residents, urging them to embrace peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the communities, Ndukwe, Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government Area, and Okporojo, Osso in Edda Local Government Area, have been at war over a piece of land.

Governor Francis Nwifuru had sometime in February 2025 declared the disputed land a buffer zone, but that did not stop the fighting.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the determinant of who owned a land could not be achievable by war or killings.

Uche-Anya said: “How do you know that the land belongs to A or B?

“Do not allow me to issue an order through our personnel.

“I must tell you: The only friends I will have are those that are helping me to ensure peace and order in the state.

“We cannot allow this killings and destruction of lives and property to continue.

“I am sounding a note of warning to everyone involved in the area.

“I cannot fold my hands to allow lawless people to keep killing innocent people.

“People will suffer to build houses and another person will come and destroy them.

“Nobody has the right to take anyone’s life.

“Tell your people to steer clear of the buffer zone.

“Stay out of trouble because killing cannot bring peace.

“Nobody has the monopoly of violence and killing.

“All the machinery in your area must vacate for peace to reign.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Solomon Akika, also urged the residents in the warring communities to obey the government’s buffer zone.

“Stop taking the law into your hands and allow people to have their good sleep,” Akika added.

Nkama Okoro, the President General of Idima, Edda Community, said that recently the crisis had claimed over six lives, including pregnant women, and property worth millions were destroyed.

“I am appealing to Governor Francis Nwifuru to intervene in order to prevent further killings,” Okoro pleaded.

Uche Onyia, a leader from Amasiri, expressed worry over the killings, which had become rampant since 2023.

Onyia noted that the people were ready to embrace peace and condemned the loss of lives occasioned by the disputed land.

He said: “Nobody likes war and it does not bring food to one’s table.

“We need peace to regain freedom because we are brothers.

“We are surprised that the problem has erupted since 2023.”

Prof. Amari Omaka, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, welcomed the police’s idea to deploy its officers and men to the area.

Omaka said: “Yes, I support the police to give directives and tell our people that enough is enough.

“Killing will not help us, but rather more heads will continue to roll.”

Timothy Nwachi, Afikpo Local Government Area Chairman, agreed that his people want peace and called for the need to chase war machinery away from the communities.

Nwachi said: “We must tell the strangers on our land to leave our community.

“Nobody wants to die.

“We support the police order in their efforts to achieve a lasting peace.”

