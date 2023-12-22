Ebonyi: Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases in seven months

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it recorded no fewer than 300 cases and arrested more than 487 suspects from June till date.

The command, on Friday, also said it prosecuted 140 cases and charged 187 suspects to court within the period.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Augustina Ogbodo, gave the figures at a press conference in Abakaliki.

Ogbodo said that the Command secured 15 convictions and recovered 12 stolen vehicles and 20 assorted firearms within the period.

She added: “The Command has also recovered 350 ammunitions of different calibres, and dislodged criminals from numerous hideouts in different parts of the state.

“Permit me to appreciate the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, who availed us the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity.

“I commend sister agencies, whose cooperation helped us to achieve some of these breakthroughs.”

The Commissioner thanked the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and his team for creating an enabling environment for effective discharge of duties.

She added: “We will continue to solicit support from stakeholders.

“The command will not relent.”