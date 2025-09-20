Ebonyi: Police nab four suspected kidnappers, recover stolen vehicles

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Friday said it has nabbed four suspects in connection with kidnapping in the state and recovered five stolen vehicles.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, made this known to reporters in Abakaliki.

Ukandu said that two suspects were arrested on September 2 at Umuhuali in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state and the remaining in Abuja.

He said: “During the operation, one Lexus car with Registration Number LSR 895 DB was recovered.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects made useful confessional statements, which led the operatives to Abuja, where two additional suspects were apprehended.”

Ukandu explained that the operation also led to the recovery of additional four stolen vehicles: Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. KWL 141 CE; and Toyota Highlander Jeep with Reg. No. LSD 589 JX.

“Toyota Venza with Reg. No. LXR 272 JH and Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No. RSH 196 DF.

“The rightful owners of the recovered vehicles, who had been victims of kidnapping, have positively identified their cars.

“Arrangements are underway to release the vehicles to them after due process.”

The spokesman noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, had reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

“The Commissioner also enjoins members of the public to continue to provide timely information to the Police to aid its operations,” the Police Public Relations Officer added.

