Ebonyi: Police launch manhunt for IPOB, ESN members caught on video enforcing sit at home

828 828

The Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, CP Faleye S. Olaleye, said the command has launched a manhunt for suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network who terrorised some traders in the state by trying to enforce sit-at-home order in Isheke and other markets in the state on July 4, 2023 at about 11:30pm.

According to the CP, the hoodlums went to Ahiaofu Road along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, Ishieke and Akaeze Markets.

They started shooting sporadically and were engaged in a shootout by the police tactical and patrol teams before they escaped.

Olaleye said: “No life was lost either on the part of the police or the civil populace.

“An intensive manhunt is ongoing to apprehend and bring them to justice.”

The CP appealed to the members of the public to remain calm, oblige the police with useful information and go about their lawful activities as maximum security measures have been emplaced, including intensive motorised patrol of the nooks and crannies of the State to halt their activities.