Ebonyi police investigate alleged killing of fruit vendor by cop

The Ebonyi Police Command says it has commenced investigation to unmask the killers of one Miss Elizabeth Agwu, a 27-year-old fruit vendor in Onicha-Igboeze.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said this on Thursday, while reacting to the allegation that Elizabeth was shot by operatives of the command.

The deceased elder brother and Ebonyi correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Chijioke Agwu, had announced to newsmen in Abakiliki that Elizabeth was shot and killed by uniformed men, suspected to be police operatives.

In a group WhatsApp message, Chijioke stated: “My sister, Elizabeth, was shot, while selling fruit.

“Policemen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, came to my village, Enuagu Onicha Igboeze in Onicha Local Government Area, to harass residents.

“In the melee, they shot and killed my younger sister, Elizabeth, who was selling fruits at the junction.

“She died in my car, while I was taking her from the village to a hospital in Abakaliki.”

In a reaction on WhatsApp, the PPRO stated, “This is very sad and unacceptable”.

She stated that she had communicated the sad incident to the appropriate authorities in the command.

“We are seriously on it to unravel the team that exhibited this unprofessional conduct, “if they are actually police officers.

“Please, dear brother Chijioke, take heart. I have informed the Police Authorities about your complaint.”