Ebonyi PDP condoles with APC over governorship candidate’s auto crash

Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, Ebonyi Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP, has condoled with the APC candidate involved in an auto crash in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Saturday by Moses Idika, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Ebonyi PDP Campaign Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Friday auto crash involved Ebonyi APC candidate, Francis Nwifuru, State Chairman of the party, Stanley Emegha and Frank Ogbuewu, former Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Odii said he was thankful to God for sparing the life of the APC governorship candidate and others, who were in the vehicle with him.

“We also condole with those, who may have sustained injury in the accident that occurred along Abakaliki-Afikpo highway which Nwifuru escaped unhurt.

“We urge all Ebonyi people, especially candidates of various political parties, to imbibe the spirit of decorum and decency in the course of their campaigns.”