The Ebonyi State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has said that the party’s Executive Committee in the state is still active and will not be dissolved in the next four years.

Nwebonyi noted that his emergence as party chairman was through election for a four-year term and not by appointment by the national body of the party.

He made the remark on Wednesday in a statement following the dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees of the PDP in the State by its National Working Committee.

Nwebonyi noted that Governor David Umahi’s planned defection to the All Progressives Congress could not be the reason for dissolving the party’s executive in Ebonyi State.

He said: “We are in charge of the party in the state for the next four years having been duly elected for a four-year term and our tenure will elapse in 2024 and nobody has the power to dissolve the state executives.

“The action of the national working committee of the PDP in dissolving the ward, local government, and the state executive committees of the party in the state is laughable because the governor and few individual want to leave the party.

“We were duly elected in line with the party’s constitution and any action on the state executives must conform with the provisions of the PDP constitution.”

Nwebonyi explained that some members of the party made efforts to stop the governor’s defection, but it was not successful.

“The governor had planned to ceremonially join the APC, but our efforts to get him reconsider the move made him to put it on hold hitherto,” he said.