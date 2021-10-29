Ebonyi okays 2022 proposed budget, ready for public consultation

The Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved the content of the state’s 2022 proposed budget to be unveiled to the public during the Citizens Input Consultations meeting scheduled for (today) Friday, October 29, 2021.

The information was given by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

According to Orji, the council also approved the sum of N757.5 million for the purpose of maintaining all the roads within parts of the state having issues.

Also approved by the council was the sum of N864.8 million for continuation works at the ongoing Ebonyi International Airport.

The sum for the airport, according to Orji, would cover labour, equipment, concrete casting, iron works and earth work at the airport at its present stage.

The commissioner noted that members of the council applauded the governor’s fiscal discipline and his leading role in the development of the state in particular, and the South East in general.

Orji explained: “Among the issues we deliberated upon are: a report of the proposed 2022 budget estimate which was received by EXCO.

“Exco went through the report page by page and dotted all the ‘i’s and crossed all the ‘t’s; appreciated the performance of the budget 2021 and also the various laurels won by Ebonyi State government bordering on fiscal responsibility and some public expenditure.

“Exco further applauded the governor for the efforts he is making in leading in the transformation of states in the South East and the nation in general for which Ebonyi State is a leading example.

He said a committee was set up, headed by Secretary to the State Government as chairman, while the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is the Secretary.

“Other members include the Commissioner for Lands, Commissioner for Trade and Investment and of course, the Permanent Secretary, State Affairs.

“So, they will not only present the matter before the public tomorrow; they will also articulate the opinions of the members of the public and make returns to the Executive Council for final decision,” he said.

He said that in line with the policy of government towards ensuring that the private sector is involved in the development of the state’s economy, the report was taken on the need to give Ebonyi State Investment and Property Company Limited the opportunity to take over the management of economic facilities.