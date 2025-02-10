Ebonyi NUT suspends strike in four out of seven LGAs

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has suspended its strike action in four out of seven local government areas (LGAs) where it was declared indefinite over teachers’ welfare issues.

The affected LGAs where the strike has been suspended are Edda, Ebonyi, Ishielu, and Ezza North.

In a statement, the State Secretary of NUT, Comrade Bassey Asuquo, attributed the decision to the positive response and cooperation from the local government authorities in these regions.

He, however, noted that the strike would continue in three LGAs — Ivo, Ezza South, and Ohaukwu — due to the non-compliance of their authorities with the Union’s demands.

The statement read: “The Union expresses its sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Rtd. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State, for his recent intervention in the ongoing strike action.

“His proactive measures and demonstrated political will in addressing the welfare of workers and improving the education of underserved children in the state are highly commendable.

“The Union has resolved that the indefinite strike action will be suspended in four local government councils.”

The NUT acknowledged the cooperation of local government chairmen who complied with the Union’s demands, ensuring better education for children, especially in less privileged communities.

The statement further extended heartfelt appreciation to teachers for their unwavering support and solidarity.

“The State Leadership extends heartfelt thanks to all its members for their continued support and solidarity in this struggle.

“Their unwavering commitment has been pivotal in our efforts to secure improvements in the education sector.

“We urge all our members to remain resolute and continue working in the best interest of the education of our children, as we monitor the progress in the remaining local government areas,” the statement concluded.

