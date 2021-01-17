The Vice Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, has said the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on House of Assembly Matters, Hon. Julius Nwokpor, and his cohorts are bent on causing unrest in Ezzagu Community of the state.

Nworie stated that the aide to Governor David Umahi has been leading a dissident group to fight and oppose the leadership of Ogboji General Assembly, a town Union of Ezzagu Community.

Nworie in an open letter to Umahi, which he signed personally, noted that the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor instigated two of his cohorts to write a petition against him to the Commissioner of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

Nworie’s letter reads: “Your Excellency, as a media practitioner and ardent supporter who is abreast with your Excellency’s passion for peace and unity in the land of Ebonyi State since your assumption of office in 2015, I humbly inform you of unpeaceful activities of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on House of Assembly Matters, Hon. Julius Nwokpor in Ezzagu Community.

“This concern is to bring to your notice the wittingly confrontation and opposition to government decisions by Hon. Julius Nwokpor and his conscripted cohorts who are bent on causing total breach of peace in Ezzagu Community.

“Recall Your Excellency that during the Primaries of the PDP in 2019 when Hon. Julius Nwokpor was contesting for the third time in the state House of Assembly, a fisticuffs which he was at the epicenter ensued and unfortunately led to the death of a young boy and breadwinner of his family in our community.

“As your appointee, it baffles and worries me why Hon. Julius Nwokpor has been leading a dissident group to fight and oppose the leadership of Ogboji General Assembly, a town Union of Ezzagu Community as constituted by the Chairman of Ishielu local government area, Hon. Sunday Henry Eze, which was ratified by both the Commissioners of Internal security and his Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters counterpart.

“Without fear of contradiction, Hon. Julius Nwokpor and his group have not hidden their disdain to the administration of Sunday Henry Eze, which has been traced to be secretly sponsored by a Serving Senator, just to cause crisis in Ezzagu Community and distract your administration both at the local government and State levels.

“At many instances, Nwokpor and his group had petitioned the John Anyalegu led caretaker Committee as constituted by the local government Chairman. The last intervention from Ebonyi State Government through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Barrister Sam Okoronkwo upheld the caretaker Committee as constituted by the council chairman.

“Also, the Town Union contention has been brought before various Heads of Government including the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Stanley Okoro; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Barrister Sam Okoronkwo and they all upheld the Constitution of the Caretaker Committee as appointed by the Chairman of Ishielu local government area.

“However, Hon. Nwokpor agreed in front of the the Commissioner Okoronkwo for some days before he instigated his group to sue the Caretaker Committee to stop parading themselves.

“Though, the court has not issued any injunction or even heard the matter, but Nwokpor further instigated two of his cohorts to petition me, Comrade Benjamin Nworie to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State command.

“The role of Hon. Julius Nwokpor as a leader of the group was confirmed by one of the petitioners, Donatus Nwekpa, during interrogation by the police.

“The petition against me was sequel to my appointment by the legitimate National Caretaker President, Comrade John Anyalegu, as the Electoral Committee Chairman for the selection of the traditional ruler of Ezzagu Community.

“Your Excellency, my life is under threat as a Journalist following the recent onslaught and harassment masterminded by Hon. AJulius Nwokpor and his group using security agents.

“Your Excellency, I am pleading with utmost respect and humility that the said Julius Nwokpor who is your Senior Special Assistant on Assembly Matters should be called to order to desist from instigating my arrest, causing breach of peace and instability in Ezzagu Community.”