The Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has called on State Government to give more attention to the welfare of its members, especially with the present challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal was part of a press statement signed by the Council’s Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Nwizi lamented that in spite of the fact that their jobs makes them vulnerable, journalists as fourth estate of the realm, were often neglected and deprived of commensurate consideration from both government and other bodies.

He appealed to State government and public spirited individuals to consider providing better working condition to journalists such as provision of Personal Protective Equipments as well as palliatives to its members as extended to health workers, adding that such would motivate them more in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, the statement further lauded Governor David Umahi for the ingenious ways he has secured the State from the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated support of members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to the State Government in the continued fight against the pandemic.

He enjoined members to be professional and indeed all Ebonyians to continue to observe precautionary measures against the COVID-19 to ensure the State continues to remain free of the virus.

The Chairman assured members of the profession that the State Council will issue them with identification tags to enable them discharge their duties without inhibitions throughout the period of the curfew in the State.

—