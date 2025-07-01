Ebonyi NUJ, media stakeholders laud Oko’s induction as NGE Fellow

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council and other media stakeholders have congratulated Chooks Oko on his recent induction as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The position of the NUJ was made known to our correspondent in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, by the Council Chairman, Comrade Samson Nwafor.

He described Oko’s induction as a welcome development.

Nwafor emphasised that Oko has paid his dues creditably in journalism and public service in general.

Oko, a veteran journalist and a Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was admitted into the Fellowship on Saturday during the 25th Biennial National Convention of the Guild held in Enugu State.

The Fellowship is the apex honour bestowed on members of the Guild who have made significant contributions to journalism and the media landscape in Nigeria.

The induction was performed by the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mba, on behalf of the Guild.

According to an earlier letter to Oko, dated June 16, 2025 and signed by the then General Secretary of the Guild, Iyobosa Uwugiare, Oko was nominated by the Fellowship sub-committee of the Guild and approved by the Standing Committee in recognition of his contributions in the media industry.

It stated that the admission was in compliance with article 12 of NGE constitution.

Receiving the award, Oko, also the Head of Media, House of Representatives Committee on the Environment, pledged to continue to advance in those attributes for which the Guild has qualified him for the honour.

In his congratulatory message to Oko, Nwafor said: “I believe that those who deserve honour should be honoured, and I am proud to say that he merited it.

“This honour is actually going to add strength to the practice of journalism in the state, an encouragement to the younger ones in the profession, as well as upcoming veterans to know that whatever effort they put in the profession will certainly be recognised in the future.

“It is a welcome development and we congratulate him as a council.”

Also speaking, the pioneer state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, Chief Abia Onyike, described it as well deserved, pointing out that Oko has come a long way in his contributions to the Guild in particular and the media profession in general.

Onyike, a former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, also described the 2025 NGE Biennial Convention as both thrilling and entertaining, adding that its success included the peaceful election of a new leadership to pilot the affairs of the Guild for the next two years.

Others who spoke, including the immediate past NUJ Chairman in the State, now Director-General, Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation, Chief Anthony Nwizi, said Oko’s admission was an indication that Ebonyi State has reached the root in the Guild.

He noted that Oko has held positions in the media industry as well as made positive impacts, which warranted the honour, stressing that NGE Fellowship are meant for people with visible contributions in the media space.

Nwizi said: “The Fellowship is not just for all comers, but for those who have attained a certain height in the Guild as well as practiced journalism creditably for about 35 years among other criteria.”

He encouraged more Ebonyi people to join the Guild and aspire to make marks that would bring honours not just for themselves, but Ebonyi State in general, adding: “I am aspiring to be a member, and I hope to be admitted soon.”

