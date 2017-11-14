Ebonyi NLC commends President Buhari administration’s workers’ friendly policies

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s workers’ friendly policies.

The NLC Chairman in Ebonyi State, Leonard Nkah, made the commendation on Tuesday in Abakaliki in his address presented at the occasion of the state visit of Buhari to the State.

Nkah said that Buhari has demonstrated leadership and has shown his love and passion for Nigerian workers and commitment to alleviating their sufferings.

This, he said, manifested through the release of funds to states to clear outstanding areas of workers’ salaries and pensions of retirees.

Nkah said: “The President has made the welfare of workers one of the administration’s cardinal policy thrusts.

“He has openly shown his resentment to state governors owing their workers and pensioners several months of salaries and pensions.’’

Nkah commended the President for condemning inability of 27 out of 36 states in Nigeria to pay salaries of workers and described the development as a national disgrace.

He said: “Mr. President has always identified with the Nigerian workers at all times and has shown enough passion and commitment to alleviating the plight of the workers.

“Mr. President, you have spoken out in various fora against inhuman and unfair treatment meted out to workers.

“You are the defender of the defenceless workers of Nigeria; you are the only President of Nigeria who have never minced words as to your position on the state of Nigerian workers and need to alleviate their sufferings.

“For all your workers’ friendly attributes, Mr. President, we want you to know that we love you dearly as we are aware that the welfare of workers is one of the major policy thrusts of your administration.”

The labour leader also commended Governor Dave Umahi for being labour friendly, which he said had been demonstrated through prompt payment of workers’ monthly salaries and pensions for the retirees.

He said that Ebonyi remained one of the few states that did not owe salary and pensions arrears to the workers and retirees.

He commended Umahi for securing N4billion loan facility from the Bank of Industry, solely for workers to source, to enhance their economic wellbeing by engaging in other alternative sources of income generation.

Nkah said: “In Ebonyi workers have many things to be cheerful and thankful for, especially when compared to their counterparts in other states.

“The governor has made a policy to pay salaries of Ebonyi workers and pensioners on or before 20th of every month, and this he has religiously kept and I am proud to say that no Ebonyi worker is being owed any arrears of salary.

“He has also improved the hitherto bad road networks, especially in the state capital, making it easier for workers to go from there homes to their offices as good roads have reduced the time and stress of the journey.

“The luxurious staff buses donated to workers has reduced cost of transportation for workers to their offices due to subsidised transport fares.”