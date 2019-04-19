The Nigeria Labour Congress, Ebonyi State chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30,000 new minimum wage bill into law.

The Ebonyi State NLC Chairman, Leo Nkah, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, said Buhari has proved to be a caring leader.

NAN recalls that Buhari on Thursday signed the N30,000 new minimum wage bill already passed by the National Assembly.

Nkah called for quick release of the minimum wage table to enable workers receive the new pay as quickly as possible.

Nkah, who is also the President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Ebonyi State Chapter, expressed the hope that state governors would not hesitate to pay the new wage to their workers, since it was a collective agreement.

He also commended the national leadership of organised labour for their doggedness throughout the negotiation for the new national minimum wage.

Nkah stressed the need to continue the fight especially at the state level, to ensure that states adopt salary table released by relevant government agencies.