Ebonyi: Man strangles two grandchildren to death, hangs himself

A 60-year-old man, Uguru Ugbo, from Ohagewaka Izzi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has reportedly killed his two grandchildren.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect went on to commit suicide by hanging following the double murders.

Sources from the community gave the children’s names as Godspower and Saviour Ugbo, both below five years.

“It happened yesterday. He strangled them to death. Another grandchild, Chimdirim Ugbo, was also found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,” one of the sources who pleaded anonymity said.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Loveth Odah, explained that the suspect allegedly hung himself on a rope at the back of his house after allegedly committing the crime.

Odah added: “The Commissioner of Police had ordered discreet investigations into the matter with the survivor as a person of interest to the police.”

