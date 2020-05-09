Ebonyi State has introduced climate change studies as one of the compulsory subjects to be offered by students, especially those in the State Vocational Schools,

The revelation was made by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Vocational Education, Adaeze Nwaji, while speaking with The Eagle Online in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Nwaji, who is also the Secretary of the State Executive Committee on the Enactment of Ebonyi State Climate Change Law, stated that there is the urgent need to check the actions against climate change and global warming.

She noted that the Ebonyi State Vocational College was the only school in Nigeria that has made climate change a compulsory subject, adding that the purpose was to curtail the dangers posed to citizens of the state by outcomes of climate change.

The Governor’s Aide expressed joy that most of the products of the State’s Vocational School, especially the recent electric tricycles, were eco-friendly, having zero carbon dioxide emission.

While appreciating Umahi for his initiative in establishing such a special school, she explained that the Governor’s assistance has enabled them record great breakthroughs in creating waste to wealth.

She further appreciated the Governor for partnering the college to produce over 80,000 face masks and sanitisers to assist the people of the state in the fight against COVID-19.

According to her, the Governor’s provision of 500 KVA power generating plant for the school has enabled the college to have constant power supply, thereby advancing its technology.

She further explained that her recent travel to the United Nations Conference in Washington DC, United States of America has helped her acquire both knowledge and motivation to lead the college further in the direction of technological advancement.

While she applauded the Governor for his numerous achievements and doggedness in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in the state, Nwaji noted that she was highly inspired by Umahis creative ingenuity in infrastructural and other developments.