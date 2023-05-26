Ebonyi International Airport: A Mark of Umahi’s Ingenuity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially inaugurated the Ebonyi International Airport named after him.

The President while performing the function Friday at Onueke, Ebonyi State, described the Airport as another mark of Governor Umahi’s ingenuity in delivering quality leadership to the people of the State.

He maintained that the Airport and other numerous landmark projects of the Governor are critical for the socio-economic development of the State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

The President observed that the commissioning coming a few day to his handover to the next democratically elected President was significant of his interest and concern for the aspirations and wellbeing of Ebonyi State.

He announced that the federal executive Council has approved the take over of the Airport for concessioning, adding that the Federal government would refund Ebonyi State the cost of the project.

Buhari said: “I am glad for this honour of yet another invitation by the Ebonyi State government to commission some of the projects completed by the administration of His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi.

“In the last eight years of our administration, I have worked pleasantly with the government of Ebonyi State, and I am satisfied that the State has grown in bounds in infrastructure and human capital development.

“The State is lucky with Engr. David Umahi as governor because of the level of development the State has attained under his watch.

” I was in Ebonyi in 2017 to lay the Foundation for some projects and commission completed ones.

“I was there again last year, in May 2022, and I saw quite a lot the Governor did to change the narrative of the people, including the State International Airport, VIP lounge and the light tunnel named after me.

“I thank the Governor and the people of Ebonyi State for the honour done to me to perform this commissioning two days before my handover to another democratically elected president of Nigeria.

“It is a symbol of my commitment to the aspirations of Ebonyi State government and its people.

“The projects listed for commissioning are no doubt critical to the social, economic development of the State.

“The cost and time of delivery are pointers to the ingenuity of the person of the Governor to give his people quality leadership that will stand the taste of time.”

Governor Umahi, while commending the President for his special interest in the affairs of the State, appreciated him particularly for approving the Federal government takeover of the Airport as well as refund of the cost.

Umahi added: “Your Excellency, I want to commend you highly for the work you have done for Nigerians.

“You came at a trying time but we all survived it and our economy is even becoming stronger.

“Mr. President, I cannot express all your love and help to Ebonyi people: there is no letter I wrote to you to better the lives of Ebonyi people that you did not approve.

“It is the mark of unity and the love you have for Nigerians.

“We thank you very much your Excellency, for the takeover of this Airport and for approving the refund to us.

“The name is President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, it has the local wing and the International wing.”

The Governor also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt intervention leading to the construction of retaining walls at the Ogwuma Edda land slide site as well as the flood control channels constructed in Abakaliki under the Ecological fund.

Governor Umahi further lauded the President for the takeover of the David Nweze Umahi federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu.

Other projects commissioned with the Airport by the President included the 38 Km Onueke – Ezzama – Oshiri – Obiozara concrete pavement road, Ogwuma – Edda Ecological project, among others.

The President performed the function virtually from Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory