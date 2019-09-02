The Ebonyi Government has said that the relocation of traders at the Abakpa Main Market to the international market in Abakaliki is irreversible.

Governor David Umahi stated this on Monday in Abakaliki during a meeting with the traders and other stakeholders, including his predecessor in office, Chief Martin Elechi.

The governor, while commending former governor Elechi for initiating the state’s international market project, insisted that the relocation of the Abakpa main market traders to the international market was irreversible.

He said: “We have extended the one month grace demanded by the traders to six weeks and there would be no more negotiation on the relocation date.

“The traders have the option of moving to the ‘lots’ in the market and either buying the shops or renting them.

“Those who rent the shops at the first lot would do so free of charge for the next six months, after which they start paying rent.

“Traders are also free to renovate and occupy the second and third lots of the market, free of charge for the next one year, after which they would start paying rent.

“Those who want to buy the shops after the one year grace will be told by the government how much they will pay.”

Umahi said that traders who deal in foodstuff will not relocate with others, until necessary preservative equipment are installed in the international market, to preserve their goods.

He said: “Those whose shops are sealed might be due to their inability to pay income tax and the shops will remain sealed until I, as the father of the state, determines the cause of the sealing.

“I thank the elders and other stakeholders of the state for attending this meeting as the filthy nature of the present Abakpa main market makes the people vulnerable to diseases.”

Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, Chairman of the state’s Elders Council, thanked the governor for convening the meeting as it will douse all tensions generated by the traders’ relocation.

He said: “I urge the traders to embrace this peace initiative, shun all forms of violence and withdraw all matters concerning this issue that are before various courts.”

Ijeoma Uche, a representative of women in the market, however, appealed to the governor to extend the relocation date to three months, to enable traders adequately prepare for it.

She said: “Schools would soon re-open as the traders would face the challenges of paying schools fees and meeting other domestic needs.”

NAN reports that representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, state Founding Fathers Forums, traders association, among others, made contributions during the meeting.

The traders and the government’s Internally Generated Revenue task-force team recently clashed over disputed claims, leaving scores injured.