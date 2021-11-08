Ebonyi indigene wins inaugural Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature

Obinna Udenwe, a writer and an indigene of Ebonyi State, has won the inaugural edition of the Association of Nigeria Authors’ late Prof. Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature, with his entry: “Colours of Hatred.”

Udenwe was announced winner on Saturday at the ANA convention held at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Abuja.

It was attended by renowned writers from within and outside Nigeria.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abakaliki, the award winner expressed gratitude to God, saying it would spur him to greater heights.

Also the author of: “Satan and Shaitan,” and other works, Udenwe urged youths to develop their literary abilities and shun anti-social behaviours and other negative acts capable of jeopardising their future.

He said: “I am delighted and profoundly grateful to God to have emerged winner of the inaugural edition of this award; this award will no doubt spur me into achieving greater feats.

“I am also thankful to ANA, organisers of the award, for coming up with the initiative.

“The idea will no doubt encourage more writers to invest their time and energy in literary creativity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature, instituted to honour the late literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, honours any book of prose fiction for its excellence and its social, cultural and political relevance.

Udenwe, who was recently shortlisted for the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas prize for literature, won the award ahead of other writers from Nigeria and in the diaspora to become the first winner of the award.

The Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature, NAN learnt, is worth N1 million.

