An Abakiliki High Court Thursday discharged and acquitted Chukwudi Omeh, after his eighth year in the Correctional Centre for allegedly killing his wife, Chinagorom.

Chinagorom, who was three-months pregnant when she died, had her remains dumped in the forest.

They were reportedly found after three days in Opkoshi Ehekele Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

In his judgment, Justice Vincent Nwanchor said the accused was not guilty of the allegation. Nwanchor said there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove that the husband was the killer.

“With this, the court has pronounced him not guilty and he is acquitted and discharged,” he said.

The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in the Correctional Centre since 2013 and expressed joy that justice had been done.

“The judgment is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Nwaopkosi said.

The second defence counsel, Chioma Ikeagbunam, also commended the judgment and thanked God that justice had finally prevailed.

The prosecution counsel, Lilian Okorie, described the judgment as “acceptable, sound and erudite.”

The visibly elated Omeh attributed his freedom to “the work of God alone” and prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of his wife.