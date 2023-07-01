Ebonyi Governor’s wife sues for improved livelihood for rural people

The Ebonyi Governor’s Wife, Marymaudline Nwifuru, has called for improved livelihood of the rural people, saying there is the need to positively impact the lives of people in the state.

Nwifuru made the remarks Friday, when Chairpersons of 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ebonyi and members of the Network of Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) visited her in Abakaliki, the State’s capital.

She called for a weekly report from the LGA chairpersons that will provide detailed information that would help to identify issues and vulnerable persons for intervention.

She asked the LGA Chiefs to play functional roles in response to intervention.

“You will give me reports of happenings in your areas weekly, because I want to know where we can begin to impact people’s lives,” Nwifuru said.

Earlier, the Governor’s wife also assured partnership with Network of NGOs and Civil Society Organisations, among other support groups with a view to promoting inclusive economic growth in the state.

She described the network of NGOs as critical change agents to humanity.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Nome, Leader of the chairpersons, promised continuous support to the administration for good governance.

Nomeh congratulated Governor Francis Nwifuru for his victory at the polls and lauded him for women inclusiveness in the administration.

“Chairpersons from various LGAs are ready to protect your interest across the state,” Nomeh told Mrs Nwifuru.

Offor Okorie, Leader of the NGO Network groups, pledged the group’s readiness to work with Nwifuru to improve the livelihood of women and children in the state.