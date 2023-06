Ebonyi Governor appoints Special Assistants on security, others

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the appointment of Special Assistants on internal security.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

The Governor also appointed other aides, including Primary Education and New Media.

The appointees include: Emerike Chinedu, Senior Special Assistant on Security, Ebonyi North; Felix Okemini, SSA Security, Izzi Local Government Area; and Sunday Ogbonna, SA Security, Abakaliki.

Others are Mbam Emmanuel Obinna, SA, Internal Security, Ebonyi LGA; Ogbonna Tobias, SA, Internal Security, Ohaukwu; Chukwuemeka Nwokpo, SA, Internal Security, Ezza South; and Godwin Okum, SA, Internal Security Ezza North.

Uzor added: “Desmond Edeke, SA, Internal Security Ikwo LGA; Easy Okike-Uzo, SA, Internal Security Onicha; Chukwu Godwin, SA, Internal Security Ohaozara; Obinna Oko-Enyim, SA, Internal Security Afikpo North.

“Chima Nnachi Okoro, SA, Internal Security Afikpo South and Cletus Nga – SA, Internal Security Ivo LGA.

“Others are Dr. Boniface Nwankwo, SA Documentation; Leo Ekene Oketa – SA New Media; Mrs Ifeoma Agwu, SA, Primary Education, Dr. Sabinus Nwibo – SA, Primary Health Care; Pan Christ Ikechukwu Eze, – SA, Capital City.”