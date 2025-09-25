Ebonyi First Lady, EBSHIA’s Surgical Interventions: Beneficiaries testify

They were testimonies of revived hopes, redeemed lives, and restored dignities as a cross section of beneficiaries of the third phase of diverse free surgeries sponsored by the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) interacted with newsmen.

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, in advancement of her partnership with EBSHIA recently flagged-off the third phase of the free surgeries sponsored by her office through her Foundation, ranging from minor to complex fibroids, lipoma, lumps, hernia, hydrocele, uterine prolapse repairs, as well as eye care, glaucoma, and cataract surgeries

This was confirmed in a fact finding visit on Tuesday by journalists to some of the 47 accredited health facilities where the various surgeries were performed across the state.

Beneficiaries narrated their ordeals and torments from the ailments, and with tears of joy appreciated Governor Francis Nwifuru, his wife, and EBSHIA for giving them a new life.

All of the patients interviewed in some of the facilities, including Paul Eze, Innocent Nwafor, Sunday Ofoke, Lawrence Aja Oge, Love Idenyi, Fabian Anguma, Eucharia Alaka, Martha Eze, Chiamaka Eucharia Sunday, Precious Onuigbo, and Cletus Usulor, who underwent surgeries for various categories of hernia, hydocele, lumps, and fibroid, said they have suffered greatly under the ailments for periods ranging between five years to 20 years, but could not afford the money for the surgeries.

They confirmed that all the treatment given to them, including investigations, pre- and post-surgery cares, were done totally free of cost.

They prayed to God to reward the governor, his wife, and the insurance agency for their benevolence.

At the Pool of Bethsaida Specialist hospital, Ndiagu-Ode, Umuakpu Ngbo in Ohaukwu LGA, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Kingsley Odo, represented by a senior nurse, Hannah Igwe, explained that they have performed surgeries on 101 patients, including 37 fibroid and 63 hernia cases, adding that 78 had been discharged while others were still in the ward.

A 38-year-old woman, Ifeyinwa Fortunate Odo, from Umuezoka Ngbo, who had a major fibroid surgery in the hospital, narrated that she had suffered pains and deprivation for over 10 years due to the ailment, having no money to go for the surgery until the opportunity showed up.

With tears of joy of eventual freedom, Odo explained that she had lived with her husband for over 11 years without a child due to the fibroid, which was diagnosed to have blocked her tubes.

Quite touching also was the story of a little motherless child of about three years, Miracle Chikezie, who had a bilateral hernia surgery at the Little Seed Hospital and Maternity, Abakaliki, who in the cause of the surgery was discovered to be a carrier of sickle cell anaemia, while also suffering from malaria and typhoid infection.

Also Read:

The little boy’s aunt, Sussan Ngozi Nwigbo, who was caring for him in the hospital, narrated: “His mother died in December, 2024 during child birth, and he was brought to me.

“After the death of the mother, it was discovered he had a bilateral hernia but there was no money for the treatment.

“I heard of this free medical intervention by the government and I approached the Executive Secretary of EBSHIA, Dr. Divine Igwe.

“Though we came very late, when Dr. Divine saw this boy, he immediately broke protocols and directed us here for urgent surgery.

“It was when we came here that it was discovered that this boy is a sickler.

“He was transfused twice here, before and after the surgery, and also treated for malaria and Typhoid fever which was discovered during investigations before the surgery, all free of cost.

“God will continue to bless our Governor, his wife and Dr. Divine for this act of benevolence to a motherless child.”

Another, a 21-year-old young secondary school leaver, Peter Cherechi Ewa, who was born with scrotal hernia, also narrated how he had suffered humiliation and stigmatisation from his peers because of the ailment and appreciated the governor, his wife and EBSHIA for restoring his dignity.

“I am now free, and God will surely bless them for giving me this new hope,” Ewa prayed.

Earlier, while briefing newsmen, the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Divine Igwe, explained that a total of 1,283 persons benefited in the current phase of the free surgical interventions, out of which 626 people eye screening, 113 underwent eye surgeries, 626 received eye glasses while 518 had received hernia surgeries, 126 had fibroid surgeries, and 13 breast lump removals.

Igwe further explained that the wife of the governor through her foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO) has enrolled over 300 sickle cell anaemia patients in the state health insurance with 4,078 pregnant women, most of whom have delivered their babies by caesarean section free of cost.

He noted that the Agency in the present phase had spread the beneficiary patients across 47 accredited hospitals in the state, including the state general hospitals, on the basis of proximity to each beneficiary.

While appreciating the governor and his wife for their invaluable support to the Agency, he maintained that the intervention has further highlighted the People’s Charter of Needs mantra of the present administration in the state under Governor Nwifuru.

He said: “Ebonyi is indeed blessed—ours is the only state where both the governor and his wife have shown consistent and genuine interest in the wellbeing and health of our people.

“At EBSHIA, our mission is clear: to provide financial risk protection and ensure that every Ebonyian, regardless of social status, has access to quality healthcare.

“The purpose of this Phase 3 intervention was to scale up life-saving surgeries and restore hope to our people.”

Speaking on his motivation for service, the Executive Secretary said his dream has been to find himself in a position where he can lift the lowly and give hope to the vulnerable.

Igwe added: “Personally, I am motivated by my own story.

“I have once been poor and sick, and I know what it means to have a health challenge but lack the funds to go to the hospital.

“This drives my passion: I will not want to leave office and regret that I could have done more.

“All that needs to be done must be done now, while God has given me the opportunity to serve.

“As I have always said: “The mission is to do the work of Him that sent me while it is day, for the night cometh when no man shall work.

“And let me add this: As my conviction and guiding principle: Healthcare is not charity, it is dignity restored.

“Every life touched is a destiny preserved.”

The medical superintendents of the general hospitals and Chief Medical Directors of other hospitals visited, including Doctors Edith Nwokpor of Onueke, Augustine Nwede of Elinwobvu, Stanley Echefu of Umuezeoka, and Chinedu Eze of Ezzangbo General hospitals; Dr. Augustine Agwu of Little Seed Hospital and Maternity and an Ophthalmology surgeon in Hope Eye Care and Medical Services, Professor Chimdia Ogbonnia, applauded the free medical interventions of the Ebonyi State Government, describing it as highly impactful.

They expressed joy for not having recorded any mortality in the entire exercise so far, and called on other states to emulate Ebonyi State in strategic healthcare delivery to the people.

Over 10 health facilities were visited by the journalists during the tour, spanning through the three senatorial zones of the state: General Hospitals, Onueke, Elinwobvu, Umuezeoka, Ezzangbo in Ezza South, Abakaliki, Ezza North and Ohaukwu local government areas respectively; Pool of Bethsaida Specialist Hospital, Ngbo in Ohaukwu; Little Seed hospital and maternity; Hope Eye care and Medical Services; and National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, among others.