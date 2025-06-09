Ebonyi faith-based organisation builds, donates bungalow to widow

A faith-based, non-governmental organisation, Universal Outreach for Women Empowerment Initiative, has built and donated a three-bedroom bungalow to a widow, Pauline Nwankwo.

It was a moment of joy and appreciation as the keys were officially handed over to her in a brief ceremony at her Ndiabor Nkaliki home in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi state.

The building was started some years back by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter, Rev. Dr Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo and later completed in collaboration with UNOWEMI.

Pauline’s husband, Stephen Nwankwo, died in 2004, leaving her with eight little children to cater for.

Part of her challenges was not having a decent accommodation for herself and her children, which prompted the CAN Chairman to make a vow to remedy the situation.

Leading the housewarming event on Sunday, the Chief of Staff to Ebonyi state government, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu, commended the action of the CAN Chairman, describing it as a reflection of the spirit of the People’s Charter of Needs agenda of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Echiegu, represented by his deputy, Uchenna Donatus, called on all privileged individuals to always extend love and active concern to the less privileged and other vulnerable group in society.

He gave assurance of the state government’s readiness to partner with civil society organisations in advancing the good of the people of the state and described Nwokolo as a man of humility and love.

In his address, Nwokolo, who is also the Chairman of the faith-based organisation, decried the plight of widows in the society, calling on all good spirited individuals to join hands in uplifting the social status of such vulnerable population.

He narrated: “Pauline was one of our earliest converts, dedicated, and with unquenchable passion for the work of God.

“When her husband died, it pained us so much because her children were still very small.

“I made a promise before God that I would help provide for her and her children a safe and secure place of abode.

“I knew it was not going to be easy but I was encouraged to carry out the divine assignment from what is written in the Bible.

“I started this building six years ago on my own, but at a time, I involved our NGO, UNOWEMI, to help so that we can actualize the project to give her a renewed sense of hope and some reasonable measure of comfort.

“We are happy that Mrs Pauline Nwankwo and her children will, from today, come out of their makeshift home into this new, better home where they can receive inspiration for new memories, find comfort and thrive with better security and protection.

“We therefore call on philanthropists and other good spirited individuals to partner with us in rendering such humanitarian services to mankind as much as we can.”

Others who spoke including the state Vice chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Nwibo; former CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Nshii; Bishop Anayo Ilo and the member representing Abakaliki North constituency in the State House of Assembly, Victor Nwoke, described Nwokolo variously as a man of positive exemplary conduct, compassion and vision; a man with a large heart and superlative spirit of love, excellence and cooperation.

They expressed their overwhelming joy with the action and pledged to partner with the CAN chairman and his organisation to do more.

In a brief exhortation at the event, the Abakaliki synod moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Chidi Igwe, enjoined Christians to steadfastly hold unto God in all circumstances.

Drawing inference from the biblical story of Ruth, he assured that God has a way of ultimately lifting his faithful ones from their lowly to exalted positions in life.

Speaking, the beneficiary, Pauline Nwankwo, appreciated the donors for the gesture which she described as overwhelming.

She noted that the Church has continued to remain an invaluable source of hope and encouragement to her since the demise of her husband.

While praying God to reward the CAN Chairman and his team, Nwankwo called on her fellow widows to always trust in God.

In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of UNOWEMI, an NGO attached to the CAN chairman’s Church, Universal Christ Ministry of All Nations, Abigail Eze-Iheukwumere, explained that the organisation, apart from charity works, also empowers women and youths with free vocational skills, financial grants, educational support and other succour programmes.

She added: “As our Chairman said earlier, it is the vision and mission of our home grown NGO to champion a world where women and girls have equal access to opportunities that enhance their lives in all aspects; to build bridges across women of all social classes, fostering gender equality and empowerment.”

