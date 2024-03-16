Ebonyi extends teachers’ retirement age, length of service

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has extended the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 years to 65 years and the length of service from 35 years to 40 years.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Monday Nkwuda, on Friday.

The permanent secretary said that the extension covered teachers who retired from May 2023.

Nkwuda, in the statement, urged teachers in the government’s employ who retired from May 9, 2023 to take note of the development.

“They should go to the central payroll, state ministry of Finance and Economic Development for recapturing and updating,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had at various fora declared that education was a major thrust of his administration.

He had pledged to revamp the teaching aspect of the state’s educational system to ensure qualitative education.