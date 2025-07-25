Ebonyi DUFUTH CMD appointed into NCS Board of Trustees 

The Chief Medical Director of David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State, Prof. Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, has been appointed a member of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) Board of Trustees.

Agwu, whose appointment followed her contributions to cancer research, education and advocacy over the years, is to represent the South East on the board.

This was revealed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Okorie Agwu Nwogo, released to newsmen on Thursday.

Nwogo explained that the Nigerian Cancer Society is the umbrella organisation for cancer related NGOs in Nigeria, and one of Africa’s oldest cancer societies, founded in 1968, which has played a significant role in the formation of the African Organisation for Research Training in Cancer (AORTC).

He noted that the society, which has its headquarters in Abuja, has also expanded to the six geopolitical zones, working tirelessly to advance cancer control, patient-centred support programmes, and policy advocacy across Nigeria.

The statement added: “As a member of the Board of Trustees, Professor Agwu will play a crucial role in shaping the NCS’s strategic direction, promoting cancer awareness, and supporting initiatives that address cancer disparities in Nigeria and the diaspora community.

“The NCS looks forward to harnessing her rich credentials as a renowned Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, to achieve its goals and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Nigerians affected by cancer.”

According to the PRO, a statement by the President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, and Secretary, Prof. Adamu Bojude, has slated the formal inauguration of the Chairman and other members of the Board of Trustees for July 25, 2025.

It will be performed by the Hon. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare at the Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

