Ebonyi DUFUHS and DUFUTH: Calming the gathering storm, reclaiming institutions’ benefits

Two very important and strategic institutions, the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, DUFUTH and the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, DUFUHS, Uburu, Ebonyi State, have remained part of the many important landmarks of David Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi State.

The twin establishments share both common physical location and history. Both were established as King David University of Medical Sciences and King David University Teaching hospital respectively.

While the university was established in April 2021 with accreditation from the Nigeria Universities Commission on July 7, 2021, the hospital was officially inaugurated by former President Buhari on May 5, 2022. Both the hospital and the university were taken over by the federal government on September 6th and 7th, 2022, and renamed David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital and David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences respectively.

The hospital has as its Chief Medical Director a seasoned medical doctor and professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Prof. Uzoma Maryrose Agwu while a professor of Parasitology with a background in Zoology, Jesse Uneke is the appointed Vice Chancellor of the University.

The teaching hospital with its rare state-of-the-art medical equipment and quality personnel has made tremendous breakthroughs in various fields of medical practice, ranging from regular care to complex brain surgeries, orthopedic surgeries and renal management.

The university has also done relatively well having matriculated three sets of students since 2022 and warming up for the 4th batch.

It is however, sad to observe that the world class institutions have recently been enmeshed in some unwarranted mutual antagonism and administrative attacks daily, threatening their cherished symbiotic relationship.

The university and its teaching hospital which ordinarily should complement each other in healthcare development through research and cooperative manpower development appear to experience some clogs in their wheels of progress.

An insider source from the university who pleaded anonymity alleged that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jesse Uneke, has been crossing administrative boundaries to the detriment of the hospital under the headship of the CMD, Prof. Agwu.

At the centre of the recent controversy is a memo leaked to the press, dated January 9, 2025, which detailed the VC’s recent conspiracy and alleged unguided action, in collusion with some members of the university Senate to overthrow the CMD, culminating in a memo passing a vote of no confidence on the hospital’s CMD.

The communique signed by the university registrar/Secretary to Senate, Vitalis Offor, further went ahead to query the CMD to explain within 72 hours why disciplinary actions must not be taken against her for what it described as incompetence on her part which has allegedly deprived the medical students of the university the use of the hospital facilities for clinical training and experience.

The source said the move has continued to be viewed by well meaning members of the institutions community as total disrespect for the office of the CMD and an effusive negligence of the outcome of a friendly meeting held by the management of the two institutions on 19th November, 2024, aimed at fashioning a memorandum of understanding for a more effective collaboration.

Leaked to press also was a communique by the management of the hospital dated 13th January, 2025 which condemned the act of the VC over the vote of no confidence on the CMD while strengthening their total confidence in the hospital’s CMD.

The unfolding events have continued to agitate the minds of the majority of the persons in the institutions community with many describing the development as an expression of the VC’s bitterness and jealousy against the CMD, aimed towards truncating the excellent services in the hospital. Some have alleged that the Vice Chancellor in a bid to perfect his power game, embarked on removal of vital hospital equipment from the Ophthalmology department, Eye and Cancer Centres, and recently took over unduly, the hospital’s Renal centre among other actions which they observed have robbed some departments of equipment to work with.

Some concerned staff of the university who spoke on conditions of anonymity flayed the VC for his failure to secure a legal backing of gazette for the University and employ junior workers to beef up the institution’s daily job output. Others described the action of the VC as a manifestation of abuse of power, authoritarian leadership, high-handed policies, lack of accountability and blatant disregard for administrative boundaries.

They further accused the VC of constantly maligning the person, reputation of the CMD before students and de-marketing the health institution through gross dissemination of falsehood to the hospital’s founder and elders of the host community, stressing that the most disturbing part is that the VC often turns down patients coming to seek care in the hospital to the extent of ordering the stopping of bikes carrying patients at the gate, forcing them to trek long distances to get to the hospital complex.

The collective submission of all the anonymous respondents was that in an ideal setting, where roles are clearly defined, teaching hospitals provide medical care to patients, clinical training and hands-on experience for students, while universities contribute to development of new treatments and therapies.

They stressed that it is only when a university system loses track of its direction that it delves into renal dialysis, surgeries and tertiary level critical healthcare, describing DUFUHS’ recent annexing of the renal centre earlier managed by DUFUTH as an anomaly.

Meanwhile, without delving into any kind of judgement on the allegations and counter allegations, it is obvious from the foregoing that all is not well with the relationship between the management of the two sister institutions, a development that raises some pertinent questions: Are the two institutions under the same federal Ministry and board; are they under one administrative management or is any one management superior to the other as to have full control over the other, and more?

It is common knowledge that by their administrative setup, the teaching hospital is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of health while the University is under Education. Their relationship should be of collaborative and complementary nature and not one attempting to subsume and dominate the other.

According to Nigeria’s Federal establishments’ law, universities do not have complete control over their teaching hospitals. While they are affiliated and heavily involved in their operations, the management of teaching hospitals primarily falls under the Federal Government, with specific Boards overseeing day-to-day operations. This is as outlined in the “University Teaching Hospitals’ (Reconstitution of Boards, etc.) Act.

While the university plays a significant role in medical education by utilizing the hospital facilities for student training and clinical practice, it does not directly control the hospital.

Each teaching hospital has a designated Board of Management which is responsible for the hospital’s administration, including clinical operations, finances, and staff matters. When there is no board, the CMD reports to the Minister.

As far as the organogram of a teaching hospital is concerned, the CMD is at the apex of its internal management, only answerable to the federal Ministry of health through the board the same way the Vice Chancellor is in the University with recourse to the University Council and subsequently, the Senate.

That being the case therefore, one cannot stop wondering why the scenario: the power play, the quest for control and the shadow of domination pervading the institutions’ environment.

Could it be because the institutions share the same location and premises? Could it be that both appointees are professors who hail from the same community or because the CMD is married to another community in the same local government area? Or could it be that there is an issue of lack of understanding of medical education and healthcare delivery manifesting in the form of these series of antagonisms ? Too many questions begging for answers!

It has therefore become imperative that the Federal Ministry of Health through its department of hospital services, as well as education and other relevant authorities wade in to nip the brewing crisis in the bud through delineation of administrative boundaries between the institutions.

Not doing so may plunge both institutions into a mess that may negate the laudable ideals of establishing them, and rob the citizens of the accruing benefits from the hospital. A stitch in time saves even more than nine.

