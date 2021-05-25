The Ebonyi State government has dismissed as untrue the report trending on social media that a suicide bomber detonated his device and exploded on Tuesday in Afikpo.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity), Francis Nwaze, said the news is in sharp contrast to the reality, as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded.

“A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some Mobile Police Officers were servicing their APC machine.

“The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment,” Nwaze said.

He enjoined the general public to disregard “the fake news,” saying it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists.

He also reminded residents of the state that generating and spreading fake news aimed at causing panic in the state is actionable.