Ebonyi State has recorded its fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19 cases.

Governor David Umahi announced the development Saturday night while giving an update on the State radio COVID-19 Situation Room programme.

According to the Governor, the two new positive cases are indigenes of Ishieke and Uburu in Ebonyi and Ohaozara Local Government Areas of the State.

While the fourth case, a young man from Ebonyi State, is a returnee from Lagos, the fifth, a young lady from Ohaozara, came back from Enugu.

Governor Umahi explained: “Fourth case is a 22-year-old boy.

“He lives in Ojo in Lagos State, just like the third case.

“He left Lagos on the 26th of April, 2020 and entered Ebonyi State through Nkalagu border, and from there he entered a Bus to Ezzamgbo Junction.

“Thereafter, he entered another car from Ezzamgbo Junction to Effium, from where he entered bike to Edeh Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government, where he was intercepted by the security and brought to the Stadium on 27th of April, 2020.

“And by the directive of government, a sample was taken from him and this evening, he tested positive.

“The fifth case is a 24-year-old girl, a hair dresser from Ogwu in Uburu in Umuobuna ward in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

“She resides at Number 30, Queens Close, Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

“She returned to Ebonyi with her family members on 27th of April, 2020 to Ogwu Uburu.

“She was picked from Uburu to the Stadium.

“While at the Stadium, she had a contact with the third case, and this evening, her result came out and it tested positive.”

Umahi further explained that the two positive cases had been removed from the Stadium to the isolation/treatment Centre at the Unity Square, Abakaliki, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Umahi also noted that the girl’s family members who came back with her from Enugu were equally tested, but they came out negative.

He however stated that they were still retained at the quarantine centre in the Stadium for the next 14 days for further confirmation, while he had directed the medical team to proceed to Uburu for contact tracing in relation to the positive case.

While appreciating Local government Chairmen, traditional rulers, security agencies and frontline medical personnel for their diligence, Governor Umahi insisted that the surest way to nip the pandemic in the State was to effectively police the borders.

He encouraged Ebonyians not to panic, but be strong and prayerful, while observing all safety protocols enunciated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation and other partners.

He said: “All those who still play with this pandemic should understand that our lives are involved.

“The way and manner this evil COVID-19 spreads, nobody can say.

“The only thing we owe Ebonyians is to work hard, pray hard and observe all the policies that the NCDC and WHO gave to us.”

Meanwhile, with the five positive cases confirmed by the Governor in less than one week in the State, some residents and citizens who hitherto doubted the reality of the virus are beginning to have a rethink.