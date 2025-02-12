Ebonyi Communal Clash: 159 detainees receive state pardon

Ebonyi state government has granted pardon to 159 pre-trial inmates of Abakaliki federal correctional centre remanded over their involvement in the Effium and Ezza Effium communal clashes in Ohaukwu local government area.

The crises which erupted about four years ago led to loss of many lives and wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira.

In a bid to quell the carnages, some alleged arrowheads were arrested and subsequently incarcerated in the correctional centre.

The state government later set up a peace committee to work out modalities for a lasting peace in the area which prescribed among other things, the state pardon/amnesty.

Governor Francis Nwifuru while performing the exercise Tuesday at the Abakaliki Correctional centre described the event as epoch making and a collective journey to peace, reconcilation and the healing of the state.

Nwifuru stated: “It is a day of reflection, renewal and hope.

“As we gather here, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of unity that binds us together as one people despite the challenges we have faced.”

He described the crises as an ugly chapter in the history of the state which has caused pains, losses and division, adding that the state was determined to close it, not with bitterness but with compassion, justice and firm commitment to lasting peace.

He emphasized: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, and as the chief security officer of our great state, Ebonyi, I stand before you today to announce the granting of amnesty to 159 detainees who have been held in connection with the Effium and Ezza-Effium crises.”

Governor Nwifuru further stressed that the amnesty was conditional upon the beneficiaries’ commitment to peace, their willingness to renounce violence as well as their active participation in the State government’s rehabilitation programme.

He urged them to embrace peace and regard the pardon as a second chance to be meaningfully beneficial to their communities and the state.

“To the people of Effium and Ezza-Effium, the granting of amnesty is not the end of the road.

“It is the beginning of a new chapter; a call to collective responsibility; a call to work together to rebuild your community,” the Governor added.

Governor Nwifuru explained that the Effium Market which was at the centre of the crises has been taken over by the state government as a means of forestalling further crises in the area.

Laying the background, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ben Uruchi Odo, described the event as a testimony that Ebonyi State government upholds the rule of law and have initiated avenues for restoration, reconcilation, restitution and reintegration.

Others who spoke during the event including the Chairman of the Peace Committee, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu; first Executive Governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu; the Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya and the Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Services, Ebonyi State Command, Bessie Benedict Offem, commended the Governor for the gesture and admonished the beneficiaries not to take the privilege for granted.

Egwu in his remarks said the event was one of mixed feelings of sadness and joy: joy because of the benevolence of the governor and sad because of the level of destruction and death that has happened in Effium following the crises mainly caused by quest for power and money by some political players.

The event featured prayers by the representative of the State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Nwibo for the amnesty beneficiaries, the Governor and for lasting peace in the state.

