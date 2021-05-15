Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing, Uche Okah, is dead.

Ukah reportedly died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja, where she was receiving treatment over an undisclosed illness.

Governor David Umahi on Saturday commiserated with the husband of the deceased, Celestine Okah, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

Umahi described the late Okah as a dependable ally in the success story of Ebonyi State under his administration.

“We have received with rude shock the sad news of the abrupt demise of your amiable wife and dependable asset to our Government, Late Engineer Mrs. Uche Okah.

“No doubt, her demise has placed a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but we encourage you to hope in the Lord for comfort bearing in mind that both my family and government are saddened by this unfortunate incident and we all share with you in this moment of grief,” the statement partly read.

Umahi, however, encouraged the deceased family to put their faith in the Lord instead of grieving as people without hope.

Umahi prayed God to grant the departed rest in his bosom and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.