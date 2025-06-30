Ebonyi church music school certifies 60 in maiden graduation ceremony

The Abakaliki Urban Parish of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria has graduated the maiden set of trainees from its music school.

The sixty graduates undertook a three-month basic music course for free, focused on how to handle various kinds of musical instruments of their choice.

The event, which was incorporated into the church’s service on Sunday, also featured the inauguration of the school’s patrons and matrons.

Some of the musical instruments which the graduates were tutored on included Trombone, Violin, Saxophone, Flute, Classic and contemporary Key board, Drum, Bass and Lead Guitar, Trumpet as well as singing skills, among others.

The Minister-in-charge of the Parish and the school’s vision bearer, Rev. Joseph Eton, said the motivation behind the ministry was to raise a young generation of dedicated musicians who are versed in the use of various instruments exclusively for the worship of God.

He noted that the school was also part of the church’s initiative to make young people meaningfully engaged and save them from falling prey to the many vices which are plaguing today’s society.

Eton said: “One of the things that led us to take this step is that instead of the young people wasting their time and energy serving the world, they should spend it serving the kingdom of God.

“This is in line with the Biblical principle of catching them young.

“In Ebonyi State here, we have discovered a lot of potential and zeal among the young people and we feel that the best thing to do is to catch them at a tender age and groom them in the service of God.”

The clergyman explained that the music school was the first of its kind in the history of the church in Abakaliki, noting that graduates were taken through the basic course.

Eton indicated that the church would soon commence the advanced training session through the school to consolidate on what has been achieved in the basic training, stressing that his vision for the children was to have them perform their acts of worship in higher places beyond the state.

He added: “Our vision is that these people will grow to be ministering in government functions, in crusade and revival meetings of ours and other churches.

“In fact, our plan is to build an orchestra that will have about 100 people that would be playing various instruments and praising the Lord.

“That’s our vision, and we know we will get there.”

The supervising Elder in-charge of the music ministry of the church, Magistrate Grace Iheanacho Chima, in an interview, described the event as prayer answered.

She explained that the music school started three months ago with professional tutors engaged for the students and expressed gratitude to God for enabling it to produce up to 60 basic music course graduates.

Chima added: “My vision for the school is to see these children someday training others.

“A day shall come when we will be having the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey and other great gospel musicians coming up from among them.

“I know that in a few years to come, we will get there.”

Chima, who expressed her undying passion for music, also informed that the school is open to all who desire to be a part of it irrespective of denomination.

Some of the patrons and matrons of the school who spoke to newsmen, including a renowned judge, Hon. Justice Iheanacho Chima, and a former Head of Service and one time Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Chief Ugo Nnachi, assured that they would effectively utilise the responsibility given to them to ensure that the school continues to thrive with enduring results.

Chima expressed optimism that with the talents exhibited by the graduates, most of them would become prominent gospel musicians in the near future.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the graduates, including an 11-year-old Juan Michael Njoku, Echezonachukwu Maxwel Oke and Michael Njoku, appreciated the church for the initiative, and their teachers for their dedication and diligence in tutoring them.

They said their dreams were to perfect the skills so as to play before highly placed people and even take music beyond the shores of the country in the nearest future.

“I dream of playing with big people and playing very well such that it will take me outside Nigeria, and also be able to teach others,” Oke said.

Highlights of the event were musical performances by some of the graduates and presentation of basic certificates of graduation to the 60 of them.

