Ebonyi businessman wins factional PDP governorship ticket

A businessman, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Odi, has won the Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party primary election.

Olalekan Rotimi, the Electoral Panel Chairman, declared the result at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Rotimi said that Odi polled the highest number of valid votes to defeat five other contestants.

According to him, Odi got a total of 349 votes, while his closest rival, Christian Usolor, got nine votes and Chief Chukwuma Nwazunku and Augustine Nwazunku got one vote each.

Rotimi added that Emmanuel Ezeh got one vote, while Andrew Sunday got six votes.

He declared: “Therefore, I, Olalekan Rotimi having been conferred with the power to chair this panel hereby declare Chief Ifeanyochukwu Odi having polled the total highest number of valid votes and having met all the requirements winner of the primary election.

“The exercise was counted openly and witnessed by agents of the aspirants, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Odi, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates and the party for electing him to carry the party’s flag and promised to lead the PDP to victory in the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

He pledged to work with every member of the party to achieve victory.

Silas Onu, factional chairman of the party, commended the party delegates for peaceful and orderly conduct in the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a faction of the party loyal to Chief Tochukwu Okorie had earlier at a news conference in Abakaliki on Sunday announced that the primary elections in the state had been cancelled on the directive of the national leadership of the PDP.

The faction noted that the date for the primary election would be announced in due course.