Ebonyi blacklists, bans 29 contractors from executing projects

The Ebonyi State Government said it had barred a total of 29 contractors from executing jobs in the state.

Jude Okpor, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday.

The briefing centred around the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

Okpor said the banned contractors were those handling the ongoing housing estates at Izzo and Amaeze autonomous communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The council considered the report on the performance of different contractors handling jobs in the ongoing estates for the resettlement of Izzo and Amaeze autonomous communities.

“The council approved the blacklisting of 29 contractors for unsatisfactory performance, and barred them from executing further jobs in the state.”

On the Effium and Ezza Effium communal crisis in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Okpor said the council had set up a committee to bring peace back to the area.

He explained that the committee would liaise with the earlier constituted Implementation Committee and concerned line ministries to actualise the Government White Paper on restoration of permanent peace to the people.

He said members of the Committee included Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu as Chairman, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali as Secretary and Senator Sonni Ogbuoji as a member.

Other members are representatives from the Ministries of Lands and Survey; Housing; Works and Transport; and all members of the existing Implementation Committee.