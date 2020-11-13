The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has suspended Victor Aleke, member representing Ebonyi North-West Constituency, over alleged misconduct.

The lawmaker was suspended on Friday following a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Leader of the House, Victor Chukwu, and seconded by the member representing Ohaukwu-North, Chinedu Awoh.

Chukwu also moved a motion that the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Clement Odah, be suspended alongside the lawmaker.

He said the motion stemmed from the findings of the adhoc committee set up by the House to investigate the financial activities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

He said the findings of the committee indicted both Aleke and Odah, and there was the need for the House to sanction them to serve as a warning to others that might indulge in similar acts in future.

According to Chukwu, the Committee discovered a lot of financial improprieties, including inflation of contracts sum.

The Leader said Aleke had committed other infractions in the past which he described as ‘dishonorable,’

He urged the House to suspend both Aleke and Odah pending when the determination of the allegations against them.

The suspension of Odah was stepped down by the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, who said it would be discussed during next plenary, while Aleke’s was upheld.