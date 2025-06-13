Ebonyi Assembly decry rising house rent as regulation bill passes second reading

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has expressed concern over the alarming increment in house and shop rents across the state.

During deliberations on an executive bill aimed at regulating the activities of landlords and housing agents, lawmakers voiced their frustration at the exorbitant hike of rent on residents.

The bill was submitted to the Assembly by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

In their separate contributions, the lawmakers highlighted the negative impact of the rising cost of accommodation, noting that it has significantly increased the suffering of low-income earners.

They said the rent hikes have forced many residents to either relocate to rural communities or seek shelter in makeshift structures due to unaffordable urban rents.

Following the deliberation, Leader of the House, Hon. Ogbonna Ikoro, moved a motion to advance the bill to the committee stage, where stakeholders—including landlords and housing agents—will be invited to thoroughly examine the situation and explore sustainable solutions.

Also Read:

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Moses Odunwa, commended the Governor for introducing the bill, stating that once passed, it will help alleviate the hardship faced by the people of the state.

In furtherance of this, Speaker Odunwa announced the formation of a 9-member ad hoc committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Onah, to handle the bill at the committee level.

Meanwhile, the House also marked two years of legislative service, during which members highlighted their achievements and contributions to the development of their constituencies and the state at large.

Post Views: 5