The Ebonyi International Airport would be completed for operation by 2022.

Governor David Umahi disclosed this on Tuesday while on inspection tour of the airport and other ongoing projects across the State.

The Governor, who noted that the pilling and bicap constituting part of the major work and cost have reached 90 per cent completion, emphasised that what was already in the ground was more than what was expected up.

He expressed the passion he attached to the completion of the Airport, College of Medicine, Stadium as well as the dualisation of the Abakaliki-Afikpo and Abakaliki-Enugu roads as three major important projects of his administration, adding that the Airport would have the biggest terminal building in the country.

Umahi’s explained: “The terminal building for the airport is like two and a half size of the Shopping Mall.

“If you can trace the Mall, this is like two and a half size of it.

“It is going to be the biggest terminal building in the country.

“We have done almost 90 per cent of the pilling and the bicap and that’s the real work and it is what takes more money.

“What is in the ground is more than what is coming up.

“The tarmac is hundred metres in width.

“It’s like 10-lane by 4km and has a special design.

“But the earthwork is very challenging: we are going through valleys and hills and we are on it.

“The airport road is about 4km and the airport flyover is being set out for construction.

“This is 2020, and we are looking at 2022 unfailingly, to complete this Airport Project.

“But most of the important projects we are passionate about completing are this Airport, the College of Medicine, dualisation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Abakaliki to Enugu and the stadium.

“Everything is possible to those who believe.

“You have to have the passion, then God will make a way for you.

“These are the major projects we have.”

The Airport, located on a parcel land belonging to six Ezza communities: Amuzu, Okaleru, Umuoghara, Oriuzor, Umuezekoha and Umuezeoka, occupy a space of 4.4 square kilometres.

—