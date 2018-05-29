Ebola: Adewole pays unscheduled visit to Abuja Airport

A statement by Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry, said the minister made the unscheduled visit on Monday.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has paid an unscheduled visit to Port-Health Service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to ensure that screening measures are heightened at all points of entry over the resurgence of Ebola in Africa.

A statement by Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry, said the minister made the unscheduled visit on Monday.

Akinola said the visit was part of the Minister’s effort at ensuring that screening measures were heightened and health security infrastructure was strengthened, particularly at all ports of entry.

She added that the visit was also to allay the fear entertained by the public that medical teams were not on hand at points of entry to screen and monitor movement into the country.

She quoted the minister as saying that the ministry and its agencies were committed to ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

The minister said government was determined at ensuring that no disease, including Ebola, was imported into the country.

He added that Nigeria was better prepared to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases at all times.

The Airport Manager, Sanni Mahmud, said the screening had not stopped as it was an essential element of security checks put in place to safeguard the country from diseases afflicting other countries.