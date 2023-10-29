Ebiraland Traditional Council announces Ohinoyi’s burial 

The remains of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulrahman Ado-Ibrahim, who died at 95 early Sunday morning, will be buried today.

The Secretary of Ebiraland Traditional Council, Alhaji Yunusa Sule, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Sule said that arrangements were being made to give him a befitting burial in Okene, by 2:00pm.

“The burial ceremony is being scheduled for 2:00 p.m. today in Okene. We are waiting for the arrival of the corpse from Abuja, where he died, ” the secretary said.

Sule confirmed that the paramount ruler died at around 2:00. a.m. on Sunday in an undisclosed Abuja Hospital after a protracted illness.

The scribe said his death was “very sad and a big blow” to Ebiraland.

He said: “We lost our daddy and leader this early morning of Sunday in an Abuja Hospital where he had been treated for age related ailment for three weeks now.

“We are in shock and pain over his death. He was indeed a good father and leader to not just Ebiraland but Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

“His death has left a vacuum in the entire Ebiraland,” he said.

Sule said that the remains of the traditional ruler were being expected in Okene for final interment.

Abdulrahman Ado-Ibrahim was born on February 7, 1929 and was the fourth traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland with headquarters in Okene, Kogi State.

He was a son of the second Attah (now “Ohinoyi”) of Ebiraland, Ibrahim Onoruoiza of the Omadivi Clan, who reigned from 1917–1954.

Ado-Ibrahim was enthroned as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in 1997 and reigned until Sunday, when he died.

Nevertheless, before ascending to the throne, Ado-Ibrahim was a successful businessman who lived most parts of his life in Lagos.

His remains will be committed to the mother earth in the afternoon on Sunday in Okene according to Islamic rites.