Ebira youths congratulate Bello, Ododo on Supreme Court victory

A cultural group, Congress of Ebira Youths, on Saturday congratulated former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, on their victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

This was made known in a statement issued in Lokoja by its President, Malam Adams Abu-Suberu, and Secretary, Clement Adabara.

In the statement, the group described Bello as the “winner of the golden boot” and congratulated him and his successor.

They praised Bello’s achievements, including abolishing the class system in Kogi State and giving voices to all ethnic groups.

The group expressed gratitude to God for allowing two sons of the Ebira people to become governors of Kogi State and thanked Bello for fighting for ethnic pride.

They conferred on him the title of Otase, the Ebira foremost warrior award, for giving Kogi State a people-friendly and empathetic governor like Ododo.

The group dismissed corruption allegations against Bello as “phoney” and said the victory of Ododo in the last governorship election and the Supreme Court confirmation were testaments to Bello’s achievements and acceptance by the people of Kogi State.

