Ebira people from Kogi launch Ebira-English Dictionary in Abuja

Ebira speaking people from Kogi State Central Senatorial District will launch a standard Ebira-English Dictionary in Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, on December 11.

The Chairman of the launch organising committee, Engr. Shuaibu A. Salami, revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Salami said the launch would be chaired by Prof. Adam Ahmed Abere of the Nigerian Defence Academy and supported by a Board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Lami Onayi Ahmed.

According to Salami, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, will be at the launch along with the Ebira people in his cabinet.

Other prominent Ebira people expected at the launch are the Central traditional ruler of Ebira people in the FCT, Dr. Abdulkarim Ibrahim; Hon. Abdulhameed Momoh; Senator Oseni Yakubu; former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief J. O. Omuya; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Raimi Yusuf; former Editor-In-Chief of Blueprints newspaper, Hajiya Zainab Suleiman; Dr. Abdullahi Anate; Abu Imam; Ambassador Lawal Ogirima Raji; Hon. Asuku Bello; as well as prominent lawyers: Yusuf Amuda and Momohsani Shuaibu.

The launch committee chairman said that the Standard Ebira-English Dictionary has been comprehensively packaged in such a way that it will enhance the learning, reading and writing of Ebira language by all, especially the new generation of Ebira people, particularly those that were born and brought up outside Ebiraland.

Salami said the Dictionary will be reviewed by an expert in the language, Itopa John Sadik, even as the Talba of Ebira, Alhaji Hamza Usman; Onyize of Ebiraland; Minister of State in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Abdulmumuni Isa of the CBN; and Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar Gamji, as well as other prominent people, even from outside Ebira confinement, will play outstanding roles at the occasion, scheduled to hold from 11am at the Unique World Garden, near Grand Ibro Hotel, Wuse Zone 5.