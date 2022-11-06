Ebi, Marwa, Ipinmisho, Adedeji, Ndionuka for Realnews 10th Anniversary Lecture

Prominent Nigerians have confirmed their participation in the Realnews 10th Anniversary Lecture.

They include Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi, the Group Managing Director of Futureview Financial Services Limited.

Others are Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho, former Director General and member of the Presidential Committee on Eradication of Drug Abuse; Dr. Dokun Adedeji, Director General, Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry; and Dr. Nkemakolam Ndionuka, consultant psychiatrist and medical director, Tranquil and Quest Behavioural Health.

Ebi will chair the lecture, which will be delivered by retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and also moderate the discussion session featuring Ipinmisho, Adedeji and Ndionka as discussants.

Confirming her participation in her acceptance letter dated June 22, 2022, Ebi expressed “the hope to contribute her quota as well as her depth of experience and knowledge in business and economy towards the overall success of the lecture”.

The Management of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited, publishers of Realnews Magazine Online, had announced that the lecture, on: “Drug Abuse among Youths in Africa: Implication for Nigerian Economy and 2023 Elections,” will hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on November 17, 2022 by 12noon prompt.

Maureen Chigbo, the Publisher of Realnews, said there will be an investiture of all the speakers into The Realnews Hall of Fame immediately after the Lecture.

Chigbo explained that the Realnews Hall of Fame was established to honour only those who played key roles during the anniversary lectures.



She said: “Realnews, a general interest magazine, is an online publication that thrives on investigative journalism.

“We have expertise in reporting the oil and gas sector with its attendant environmental challenges.

“We aim to unearth exclusive stories about real people and the challenges they are facing in their day-to-day activities.

“We do this bearing in mind that government can only act to influence the lives of people positively if they are aware of their true situation.

“Hence, our objective is to use our investigative skills to ferret out information in the sectors we focus on and produce an unbiased report which will actually influence the government and decision-makers to take actions that will make society better.



“Realnews is populated by seasoned journalists who believe strongly in the tenets and ethics of the profession.

“The online publication believes that journalism as the fourth Estate of the Realm can contribute its quota towards building a fair and just society where fundamental human rights are respected and citizens have the freedom to pursue their interests anywhere in the world without hindrance. Its editors have a combined experience of several decades in active journalism practice and are highly dedicated to serving humanity.

“Hence its motto: ‘For God and Humanity.’



“Realnews Anniversary Lecture Series was established to commemorate the best minds in our society and to tap from them to enrich the discourse in our national development.”





