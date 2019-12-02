QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze’s move to Tottenham may now be off.

The Sun said Eze’s hopes of landing a dream move to Tottenham could be scuppered by the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

The £20 million-rated midfielder has been tracked by the majority of Premier League clubs after making a huge impact in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

Spurs were at the head of the queue after Pochettino instructed his scouts to make detailed assessments of his game ahead of a potential bid in January.

But now that move is under threat following the club’s decision to axe the Argentine boss last month.