Eberechi Eze has stated that his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

“I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone,” he said.

“When I got into shooting range I was thinking ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens’, and thankfully it went in.”

Asked if it was his standout moment in a Palace shirt, Eze was measured in his response: “Potentially. I know it’s a good goal. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance, which was great.

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective.

“We have to be ready on the bench, and take our chance when it comes.”

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has hailed the midfielder’s wonder goal that sealed the win against Sheffield United.

Hodgson said: ‘We saw two very good goals, but I think the one you’re referring to is the one by Eberechi, which was a fantastic run from his own half of the field and a wonderful burst forward and a very composed finish.

“It came at just the right time in a way that it made the second half a little bit less hairy than it might have been.

“I’ve seen some very good goals recently but unfortunately most of them have been against us, that’s the problem, so it was nice to see one for us for a change.

“A lot of the goals that we’ve conceded, in particular against West Ham and Liverpool, were incredible finishes that you don’t see every day, so it was nice that we got one this time.”