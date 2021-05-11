Crystal Palace forward, Eberechi Eze, has been named Premier League Player of the Week for his impressive performance against Sheffield United.

Eze, 22, was voted the most outstanding player by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

He scored Palace’s second goal and had the assist in their opener in the win at already relegated Sheffield.

Commenting on Eze, Whoscored.com wrote: “With a WhoScored rating of 9.18, Eberechi Eze is the Premier League player of the week.

“The Crystal Palace star had a direct hand in both goals in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, providing the assist for Christian Benteke to put the Eagles ahead after two minutes before adding his first and Palace’s second with two minutes to go.

“An additional five successful dribbles means Eze is good value for his award.”