Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze admits he’s yet to make a decision over his international future.

Eze is currently on England Under-21 duty, but he also qualifies for Nigeria through his parents and has trained with the Super Eagles in the past.

“I can [still play for Nigeria],” said Eze.

“At the moment, I’m focused on my England Under-21 camp. I don’t want to put any type of pressure on myself and try to force anything now.

“I’m focused on the Under-21s, playing for the Under-21s, training, trying to play as many games as I can, and I think that’s the most important thing right now for my development.”